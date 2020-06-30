Mom of 4 found dead at neighbor’s home after husband says he was kidnapped, robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man told police he was robbed and kidnapped, and then his wife was found dead at a neighbor’s home over the weekend.

Friends and family identified the victim as 30-year-old Amber Gaddis.

“Amber’s not here, she’s not here, we gotta find her,” Albert Ives said. “And the TV was in the road, and he didn’t know what happened because they just got done robbing him.”

Ives is the victim’s roommate.

Gaddis’ husband, who’s not being identified because he’s currently considered a crime victim by police, told the sheriff’s office he was kidnapped by three men in a dark vehicle early Saturday morning.

Then he was dropped in the area where he lives and couldn’t find his wife.

The husband had $20 and his shoes taken from him, Ives said.

Ives says he and Gaddis were hanging out at home when he ran to the store, came back, couldn’t find Gaddis, but then found a trail of blood leading to find her body outside a neighbor’s home.

“I don’t know if she knows them [the neighbor] or not, I just really think she ran over there to get help,” Ives said.

Ives says he, Gaddis’ husband, other family members and friends were taken into the sheriff’s office for questioning. He says he thinks he knows who did this and told police, adding the group was released around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Neighbors say they heard three gunshots. Ives described his life-long friend Gaddis as a mother of four who grew up in Jacksonville.

“She was a good person, she had a great heart, always help anybody that needed help, didn’t have any enemies,” Ives said.

Investigators say they’re interviewing the witness, victims, family members and anyone else involved to find out what happened.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any suspect information.