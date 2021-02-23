Mom loses mother, 3 children during widespread power outages in Texas

Jackie Nguyen looks out through a window Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. Nguyen lost her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, along with their grandmother Loan Le in a fire in Sugar Land, Texas, during the winter freeze Tuesday. Nguyen says she is staying strong because she wants people to know of her children and to build something that could be their legacy since their lives were cut short. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman whose mother and three children were killed last week during the state’s widespread power outages says she hopes to use money from a fundraising campaign to increase awareness about fire safety.

Jackie Nguyen, 41, said that amid frigid conditions she was using a fireplace to keep the family warm in their home in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports that her three kids and her mother were all killed.

Nearly a week after the fire, there are no updates on the investigation into the cause of the blaze.