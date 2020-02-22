Mom charged with murder in death of 3-month-old son in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia mother is accused of killing her infant son in Rockingham County, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30, of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Investigations believe 3-month-old Isaiah Woods suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso while he and his mother were staying in Ruffin on Thursday.

The child was taken to Danville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Woods is being held in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond allowed.