Mom charged with murder after 6-year-old allegedly dragged by vehicle, dumped in river

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of trying to abandon her 6-year-old son at a park, dragging him as she drove away, and later dumping his body in the Ohio River has been indicted on 16 counts, including murder and corpse abuse.

Butler County court records listed no attorney for 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, of Middletown.

Authorities say she told investigators her son, James Hutchinson, was killed at a park in southern Preble County when he grabbed for a vehicle door and was dragged as she drove away.

Police believe Gosney and her boyfriend dumped the body into the river last weekend.

They were indicted Friday.

The body hasn’t been found.