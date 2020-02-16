Mom battling cancer receives special message in snow from daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.

Her daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, “MOM BE BRAVE in some newly-fallen snow.

Schambach is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before.

But she was inspired to write the message to lift her mom's spirits.

Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like “somebody else cares.”

The Cleveland clinic tweeted a picture of the message and soon after messages to the mom poured in.

Schambach says she is happy that others are thinking of her mother.