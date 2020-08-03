Mobile Grocery Store will help combat food insecurity in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Food insecurity is a serious issue many families in High Point struggle to overcome.

That’s why Growing High Point is hoping a unique idea will help families that don’t have easy access to a neighborhood grocery store.

Patrick Harman is the Executive Director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation and Growing High Point partner. Harman is very familiar with the problems that face hungry families.

“Even in the best of times, food insecurity has been an issue in High Point for a number of years,” Harman said. “That’s why the food alliance and others are working to increase food access.”

To increase access to healthy foods, Growing High Point will turn a retired High Point Library bookmobile into a mobile grocery store.

Victoria Hensley is the Executive Director of Growing High Point. She took FOX8 inside of the old bookmobile. There are a few reminders of the past. There are children books and videos on the shelves. In a few months, Hensley can see something else.

“This is where we will have the grocery store,” Hensley continued. “We will cut out this side so people can walk up to the vehicle and ask for what they want.”

The mobile grocery store will carry fruits, vegetables and herbs grown by Growing High Point urban farmers.

Hensley would also like to see the mobile grocery store carry basic staples like pasta, flour and personal hygiene products. The vehicle will also link under served neighborhoods with support groups.

“It’s our hope to incorporate community resource information,” Hensley said. “For example, the Greater High Point Food Alliance can connect people to food and different food pantries.”

A local company will soon begin working on converting the old bookmobile.

The mobile grocery store should be ready in late September or October. Plans call for the mobile grocery store to run six days a week and make up to 15 stops in neighborhoods like Burns Hill, Southside and Washington Street.

A Community Block Development Grant is funding the mobile grocery store.