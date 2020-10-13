Mitt Romney calls state of American politics ‘vile,’ ‘hate-filled,’ puts blame mainly on Trump

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney called the state of American politics “vile” and “vituperative” and placed much of the blame on President Donald Trump.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election. But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy,” Romney said.

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster;’ he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her,” Romney said of comments Trump has made within the last week.

The senator’s full statement is provided below:

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020