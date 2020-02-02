Missouri petition trying to legalize marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri officials are trying to put a question on a general election ballot in November that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for all adults, WDAF reports.

The initiative is being led by Missourians for a New Approach, a coalition which includes many of the same groups who worked to pass a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in 2018.

That measure had 66%v approval.

Missourians for a New Approach says that, by 2025,  the initiative could produce $93 million to $155 in tax revenue.

They also say that $17 to $27 million could be made for local governments every year.

Missouri has not finished the process of setting up its medical marijuana industry yet.

