Missing woman found safe after gunshot victim found in her vehicle at shopping center in Eden, police say

EDEN, N.C. — A woman who went missing in Eden over the weekend has been found safe, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

On Saturday, the Eden Police Department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center when they were told about shots being fired.

Once they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in a vehicle belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

McKenzie was not in her vehicle, but a witness said she had been earlier.

While at the shopping center officers learned she has some health issues requiring medication and found her medication in her vehicle.

She was found safe on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.