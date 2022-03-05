Missing woman found inside her own septic tank, deputies say; handyman faces murder charge

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Martin County said they believe a missing woman’s body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies worked from Friday night into Saturday morning excavating the backyard of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in her Jensen Beach home while investigating her disappearance.

Detectives said they found a woman’s body in the tank, which was buried four feet underground.

A medical examiner has yet to confirm the body’s identity, but deputies said they “have every reason to believe it is that of Ms. Cole.”

Cynthia Cole (Credit: Martin County sheriff’s Office)

Shortly after finding the body, detectives arrested handyman Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, on second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in her death.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active.