Missing South Carolina girl found dead

CAYCE, S.C. — 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik has been found dead, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Police said Thursday they are now treating the case as a homicide, and no one has been arrested at this time.
Officers also found a "deceased male" during the search.
Cayce Department of Public Safety reports Swetlik, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, got home from school on Monday.
She had been playing in her front yard in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce, but, at about 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was gone.
Police released a new photo on Wednesday night showing two vehicles that were in the neighborhood when Swetlik disappeared.
Police ask anyone with information to call the dedicated hotline at (803) 205-4444.