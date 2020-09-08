Missing San Diego couple found dead in Northern Baja California

Police in Northern Baja California discovered the bodies of a missing couple from San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Two bodies discovered in Northern Baja California a few days ago have been identified as a missing San Diego couple. They were reported missing last weekend.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department confirmed the deaths to the local CBS affiliate, KFMB.

According to family members the retired couple — Ian Hirschsohn, 78, of Solana Beach, and Kathy Harvey, 73, of Tierrasanta — had been staying in a small coastal community about three hours south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier in the week, Mexican police found the couple’s blue Toyota Land Cruiser in the port city of Ensenada north of where the couple was staying.

Relatives said there is an active law enforcement investigation into the deaths of their loved ones and that foul play is suspected.

Robert Harvey said his mother had texted him on Aug. 28, saying they were planning on exploring a gold mine or possibly visiting a beach. The couple was planning on returning to San Diego on Aug. 31, but family members reportedly lost contact with them.

Two couple’s bodies were discovered Friday, and the remains were identified by a medical examiner in Mexico.

Kathy Harvey worked for three decades as a physical therapist in Chula Vista, California, before her retirement, her son said.

“She was really enjoying retirement and had multiple groups of friends,” Robert said. “She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go.”

Hirschsohn’s family said he had leased a house in Baja for the past 35 years.

Meantime, a Los Angeles firefighter, Frank Aguilar, was reported missing last month while he visited his condo in a community called San Antonio del Mar, a coastal town south of Tijuana, and less than 30 minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border. He remains missing.

The FBI is investigating his disappearance. Last week Mexican officials said it appears Aguilar was the victim of a “violent kidnapping.”

