Missing Rowan County 16-year-old girl found in Atlanta with registered sex offender

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A missing 16-year-old girl was found safe in Atlanta with a registered sex offender, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Jasmine Brooks was located in Atlanta earlier this week, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. She was found after a tip was received from a caller who had talked with Jasmine in Atlanta and then had checked the internet to determine that she was a missing person, deputies said.

Authorities in Atlanta were contacted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and they were able to determine that she was at the residence of Justin Levi Marino. Police were able to determine that Marino was a registered sex offender who was on Federal Probation, so they were able to obtain a warrant and conduct a search of his residence.

The Atlanta PD, Federal Probation, and US Marshals were able to locate Jasmine during the search and were also able to locate a quantity of cocaine, along with other items that he was prohibited from having due to conditions of his probation, the sheriff’s office said.

Rowan County DSS will travel to Atlanta to pick up Jasmine and law enforcement agencies in Georgia, including Federal agencies, will be making the charges on Justin Levi Marino for the crimes he committed there and for picking up Jasmine and crossing state lines with her.