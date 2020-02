MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a North Carolina woman who has not been seen in five days, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Rochelle English, 21, was last seen by her family on Feb. 16.

The sheriff’s office said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on English is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235.