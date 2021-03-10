Missing man possibly suffering gunshot wound, Winston-Salem police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Corwin Erroll Allen

Corwin Erroll Allen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man who was shot has gone missing, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police say Corwin Erroll Allen, 50, was last seen on Feb. 27 walking in the area of the 500 block of West Northwest Boulevard, near the Exxon gas station ad the ABC store.

Officers believe he is the victim of a gunshot wound.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 tall man, weighing about 165 to 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a backpack over a light grey Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police have released photos of Allen taken from video surveillance on Feb. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or en Español at (336)728-3904, or on Facebook at Crime stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter