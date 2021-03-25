Missing Kannapolis woman found dead in woods off of Shuping Mill Road, Alana Drive in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman who has been missing for about a week was found dead in a wooded area off of a Rowan County road, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a possible body found in the area of Shuping Mill Road and Alana Drive.

A person who was driving through the area had spotted what appeared to be a body in the woods.

At the scene, deputies were able to confirm that a dead body was there a short distance into a wooded area off the road. It was partially covered with plants.

Investigators looked into area missing persons cases and were able to identify the body as 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Becerra.

Becerra’s son reported her missing from Kannapolis on Sunday. He last had contact with her on March 17.

The sheriff’s office says there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

The medical examiner will investigate the victim’s possible cause of death and conduct a toxicology report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Allen at (704) 216-8715, 1st Sgt. Oliver Greene at (704) 216-8686, 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at (704) 216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.