Missing Florida teen may have been kidnapped, taken to NC, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — A Florida teen may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met online, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

On Saturday morning, 15-year-old Jeimy Henrriquez left her home with a person she met while playing a video game online.

Police are still working to learn the name of the person who reportedly picked her up. She is believed to have her phone and a bookbag with her.

Henrriquez called her mother around 10 p.m. on Saturday and was weeping. She said she was hungry and far from her home then hung up, police say.

The call was pinged to North Carolina.

An alert sent out by police says Henrriquez is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NMBPD.