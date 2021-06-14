Missing 93-year-old man found dead at Jordan Lake



APEX, N.C. (AP) — A 93-year-old Raleigh man who’d been missing since Thursday was found dead on a North Carolina lake shore.

A North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource spokesperson identified the victim as Stirling Danskin.

News outlets report that Danskin’s car was found at a parking lot at Jordan Lake Thursday night. A search was conducted Friday night but was hindered by stormy weather.

The search resumed Saturday and that’s when Danskin’s body was found. This is the second reported death at the lake this year; a man drowned there in April.