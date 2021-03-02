Missing 9-year-old boy at ‘high risk’ in Winston-Salem found, police say

UPDATE: This child has been found.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy is missing and at “high risk,” according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say 9-year-old Jauris Tyrek Harris was last seen at about 1:45 a.m. and walked away from the area of Barney Avenue, in the Easton Community.

He is described as a thin, Black boy standing about 4-foot-5. He was wearing brown pants, a shirt with the words “Panthers Athletics,” black tennis shoes with red bottoms and hair styled in short twists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or Español at (336) 728-390.