CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Cornelius Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Madalina Cojocari’s parents reported her missing at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to the School Resource Officer at Bailey Middle School, where she attends school, police said.

Madalina was last seen at home, on the evening of Nov. 23, 2022, and has not been seen since, police said.

Madalina is described as an 11-year-old girl, weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.