‘Miracle COVID Patient’ released after 111 days in hospital

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WNBC) — A man who earned the nickname “miracle COVID patient” has been discharged from a hospital in New York. 

Tito Velasquez, 33, spent more than three-and-a-half months hospitalized. 

But during that time, he cheated death multiple times, suffering two strokes and a collapsing lung among other things. 

That’s on top of a coronavirus infection that originally sent him to the hospital. 

But after a battle that involved multiple medical facilities, Velasquez walked out of a rehabilitation center in Manhasset on Monday. 

The medical staff that treated him gave him a big round of applause on his way out. 

He said that giving up was never an option for him. 

Velasquez did not have any underlying conditions before his coronavirus infection. 

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

