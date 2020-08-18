‘Miracle COVID Patient’ released after 111 days in hospital

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WNBC) — A man who earned the nickname “miracle COVID patient” has been discharged from a hospital in New York.

Tito Velasquez, 33, spent more than three-and-a-half months hospitalized.

But during that time, he cheated death multiple times, suffering two strokes and a collapsing lung among other things.

That’s on top of a coronavirus infection that originally sent him to the hospital.

But after a battle that involved multiple medical facilities, Velasquez walked out of a rehabilitation center in Manhasset on Monday.

The medical staff that treated him gave him a big round of applause on his way out.

He said that giving up was never an option for him.

Velasquez did not have any underlying conditions before his coronavirus infection.