Minor facing murder charges following fatal September shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a minor has been arrested and charged in connection with the mid-September shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds that resulted in the death of a teenage boy.

According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking lot and turned into a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Joshua Rone died as a result of the shooting.

Neighbors and friends previously told WFXR News that Rone, 16, was a football player at Bartlett Yancey High School in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the sheriff’s office announced that a person had been charged and arrested in connection with Rone’s death, but that person’s identity is being withheld because they are under the age of 18.

According to authorities, that person is being charged with first and second degree murder, and use or display of firearm in the commission of a felony.

The defendant’s first court appearance has not been set and no other details are available at this time in connection with this ongoing investigation.

This news comes just two weeks after the sheriff’s office shared a picture of three persons of interest in the fatal shooting investigation. There is no word as to whether the individual who was arrested was one of those three people, or whether any of those people are still considered persons of interest.