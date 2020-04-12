Miniature horses spread Easter joy at nursing home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nursing homes across the country to make major changes, including not allowing visitors inside.

A Lexington family had a uniquely Kentucky plan to surprise their mother for the Easter weekend: a parade with their miniature ponies.

The ponies, the Easter Bunny and a chihuahua named Ashley greeted residents and staff at the windows to boost their spirits.

Lisa McConathy is the owner of McConathy Rescue. She says Easter is her mother’s favorite holiday. Her mom is now living at Brookdale in Lexington after a tough few months. Her mom suffered a stroke on Christmas and has since had a heart attack. But McConathy says her health worries don’t end there because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When this first started, we seriously considered bringing her home, but she has such medical conditions and such medicines that she would need 24-hour care that we just can’t do,” she explained. “We run the farms and feed the horses and there’s not a person who can be here 24 hours a day.”

Fortunately, Brookdale and other nursing homes have taken steps to ensure safety, including staff checks and not allowing visitors. McConathy says as much as she misses her mother, she’s happy the staff is taking care of her.

McConathy says she would like to have mini pony parades throughout Lexington neighborhoods.