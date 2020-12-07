Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

As a year marked by coronavirus nears an end, millions of Americans are depending on food banks to stave off hunger.

Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has distributed 4.2 billion meals in an 8-month period.

That’s an unprecedented pace in the group’s history.

An Associated Press analysis of most of the group’s food banks found a nearly 57% increase in food distribution compared with last year.

Experts say Latinos, Blacks and households with children and women are among those at greatest risk of hunger.