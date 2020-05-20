Millions of 17-year cicadas to emerge this year in North Carolina, Virginias

A cicada sits on a fence at a forest preserve June 11, 2007 in Willow Springs, Illinois. The periodical cicadas are among the millions in the area that have emerged from the ground and taken to the trees during the past couple of weeks as part of their 17-year hatch cycle. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It’s about to get real noisy in North Carolina and the Virginias.

For the first time in 17 years, a brood of cicadas, known as periodical cicadas, are emerging, according to AccuWeather. This species spends 17 years developing underground before emerging.

WSLS reports we could see as many as 1.5 million newborn cicadas per acre.

The 2020 brood is known as Brood IX, and the boom is expected to be focused in northwestern North Carolina, southwestern Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

The cicadas tend to make their appearance beginning in May and into early July.

When exactly they appear is determined by temperatures. They wait until the soil reaches about 64 degrees Fahrenheit, so temperature changes could impact timing.