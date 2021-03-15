Millions in grant money going directly to help Greensboro venues that have been closed for a year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of dollars in grant money is going directly to help local venues that have been closed for a year.

This is something the arts community has been working to get as the shutdowns have prevented them from holding events and live performances.

“We’re at 8% of our earned revenue from a year ago. That’s why the funds are so needed,” said Brian Gray, the executive director of the Carolina Theatre.

The Carolina Theatre has had empty seats for the last 12 months. Gray tried to hold a few small movie showings and concerts in the fall.

“The numbers…for cases were going in the wrong direction. So we took a pause,” he explained.

Just a few blocks away in downtown Greensboro, there’s another empty stage at the Community Theater of Greensboro.

“The organization is probably looking at $400-500,000 loss in a year,” said Executive Director Rozalynn Fulton.

She tried to get creative during the pandemic with online programming and outdoor events. But it hasn’t been enough to keep them moving forward.

Now, Gray and Fulton are ready to open the curtains again with the help of the federal Shuttered Venues Operators Grant.

“We’re ready to come back. We’re ready to open,” Fulton said.

“The SVO will help venues and agencies that have really had no income at all for the last year,” Gray said. “You get a certain percent of your gross revenue [from 2019].”

That could mean that Gray and the Carolina Theatre could get $500-600,000 as reimbursement for refunded tickets, to pay staff and to pay bills.

The money is meant just for venues and theaters and the unique obstacles they have in turn the lights back on.

“If you’re a restaurant, and you can go from 25% to 50% capacity, basically you can say, ‘Oh, great. We can sell twice as many tables,'” Gray said. “But for us, we say ‘OK. We can start programming’…and you’ve got to find the acts that are touring. You’ve got to promote them, and so you need a 2,3,4, month lead time.”

It’s not just about filling the stages and the seats. It’s about bringing people back to work and bringing back life to the community.

“To be able to hire artists that have been out of work, choreographers, music directors,” Fulton said. “We’re going to see people spending those dollars and going back to see shows and concerts. It’s going to help, and we’re going to directly see an impact that helps our community.”