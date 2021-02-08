Millions available for people who need help with rent, utilities in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Helping families stay in their home and keep the lights on is the mission behind a new assistance program launched in Guilford County on Monday.

It’s called Guilford CARES Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program. It’s geared for people who fell behind on rent and utility payments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This month county leaders received more than $7.2 million from the federal government. They approved an additional $747,000 thousand for the program, totaling $8 million in available assistance. On the first day the program launched, nearly 80 people completed an application.

“It’s extremely hard to wonder whether or not you’re going to have enough money to pay rent or enough money to keep the heat on at night,” said Reverend David Faccaro, the executive director of the FaithAction International House in Greensboro. His organization is one of many community partners for the Guilford County division of social services.

Faccaro told FOX8 the diverse families he serves are worried about making ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly a year ago. Some are living near or below the poverty line and have had their work hours cut or lost their job all together.

“Most of our families are in some pretty serious crisis,” he said. Faccaro gets calls from families who are living on the edge and “families who’ve been without heat for many days with children.”

His staff plan to work with current families to apply for the rent and utility assistance program.

In the online application, people must provide proof they fall below 80% of the median income based on family size, qualify for unemployment or be at risk for homelessness because of the pandemic.

A copy of their ID, rent or lease agreement, documents showing how much money they owe and proof of need is required. This could be a pay stub or letter indicating job loss, furlough or unemployment.

“At first valuate the family from where they are now and what they might need in the future based on whatever financial situation they are in,” said Randal Hoover, the director of economic services for the Guilford County Division of Social Services.

He’s leading the process and told FOX8 the money goes directly to the utility provider and landlord. It may take up to 45 to process each application.

“We would want them to be able to sustain themselves in the future, so we would hope that there would be an end to their crisis moving forward,” Hoover said.

Fraccaro said every dollar will go a long way.

“Being able to have that weight off of your shoulders of knowing that rents going to be paid, and that you’re going to have heat through this cold winter is lifesaving,” Fraccaro said.

People who live in Guilford County and outside Greensboro city limits can apply for the Guilford CARES Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program online or call (336) 641-3000 and ask for the emergency rental assistance program.

A few other cities and counties in the Piedmont Triad received money from the federal government for similar programs.

Greensboro received $9 million while Winston-Salem and Forsyth county received a combined $11.5 million for emergency rental and utilities assistance.

Officials told FOX8 they plan to open applications in March.