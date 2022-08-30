(NEXSTAR) – Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president and the man known for ending the Cold War, has died at the age of 91, Reuters reports.
Russian news agencies said hospital officials confirmed Gorbachev’s death Tuesday. Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the Central Clinical Hospital.
Gorbachev served as the last president of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s after serving as the last general secretary of the party from 1985 to 1991.
The Soviet Union ultimately collapsed due to Gorbachev’s policies.
Gorbachev won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his work to bring the Cold War to a peaceful end. He is also credited for starting the fall of communism in Europe after he declared he would not support Communist regimes in other countries if their peoples didn’t support them, his Nobel Prize biography reads.
Gorbachev was born in 1931 in Privolnoye, Russia.
