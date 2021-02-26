Mike’s Chicago Dog and More to close permanently in March

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Popular Asheboro hot dog spot Mike’s Chicago Dog and More announced on Friday the restaurant will close its doors for good next month.

“At the close of business on Saturday, March 13th, Mike’s Chicago Dog will permanently close. Words can’t describe the gratitude that I have for all who have supported my restaurant. This place has allowed me the opportunity to cross paths with a countless number of incredible people. You will be missed,” said a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In 2017, FOX8 featured Mike’s Chicago Dog on our FOX8 Foodie segment. You can watch it in the player above.