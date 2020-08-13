Middle College at Bennett students won’t be able to return to campus after virtual learning period

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools district leaders say students at the Middle College at Bennett will not be able to return to camps after a period of virtual learning.

The middle college is located on Bennett’s campus. Several weeks ago the college announced a fully virtual first semester.

Guilford County Chief of Schools Tony Watlington said district leaders tried to find a solution to keep all students together at the end of the virtual nine weeks, but it wasn’t possible.

“Unfortunately with the social distancing guidelines and where we are in the pandemic we were just unable to find a suitable place to put all of the students together in one place, that was our hope until fairly recently we pulled out every opportunity we could find, and none of them would work for our students,” he said.

Watlington explained that 11th and 12th graders will take their classes on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Ninth and 10th graders have several options. Students can attend remote learning at their traditional high school or choose to enroll in another middle college program.

Watlington said families were notified Wednesday evening about the changes, but are asked to make a list of their preferences by Monday.

“If they don’t get it in by Monday we are not going to have heartburn over that. We’re going to work with each and every student and her family to ensure we have the right temporary school placement for these ladies,” he said.

Approximately 100 students attend the Middle College at Bennett.