Middle class shrinking in Greensboro as city leaders work to address poverty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addressing equity and a shrinking middle class in Greensboro is something city leaders stress will not be an easy solution.

In the city’s newly adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan, addressing the poverty problems is a top issue.

A review found that since 2000 and 2018, poverty levels rose more than 10% with more than 26,000 people experiencing some form of a financial issue.

When asked what the reason for the drop was, City Councilman Justin Outling explained that big corporate jobs have left the city.

“They’re talking many, many high paying jobs that have left our community for elsewhere,” he stressed. “That has an effect on decreasing per capita household income.”

The major jobs that have been included in that decrease have been manufacturing jobs. That has led to more families driving out of town to seek employment elsewhere.

As a way to get companies back, city leaders want to push them toward eastern Greensboro as a way to drum up job opportunities and strengthen the middle class.

Councilman Outling explained the eastern part of the city has been underserved and under-invested in.

The city needs “to make that area as attractive as possible as well as to support job creators when they choose Greensboro,” he said.

Among the 2040 Comprehensive Plan goals, the city wants to also create a strategic public investment into historically underserved areas of Greensboro to attract private investment and set the stage for revitalization without displacing existing residents, more education and workforce training opportunities to empower residents to achieve financial security and career fulfillment and promote homegrown businesses and support entrepreneurship.

Councilman Outling explained, the only real way that this will work is if the city sticks with the plan, or else “it’s all just papers in a binder.”