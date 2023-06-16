CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Sources are saying that Michael Jordan is finalizing the sale of his stakes in the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Adrian Wojnarkowski of ESPN on Twitter, “Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday.”

When the news of Jordan’s initial talks to sell his stake in the Charlotte Hornets broke earlier this year, it was noted that Jordan would maintain a minority stake in the team.