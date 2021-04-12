Here are the top 50 metropolitan areas sending the most people to Greensboro

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greensboro using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greensboro from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#50. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Augusta in 2014-2018: 104 (#52 most common destination from Augusta)

– Migration from Greensboro to Augusta: 241 (#23 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 137 to Augusta

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#49. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Columbia in 2014-2018: 107 (#55 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from Greensboro to Columbia: 215 (#25 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 108 to Columbia

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 113 (#23 most common destination from Charlottesville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Charlottesville: 8 (#140 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 105 to Greensboro

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 113 (#99 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Migration from Greensboro to Pittsburgh: 111 (#35 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 2 to Greensboro

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Portland in 2014-2018: 114 (#37 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Greensboro to Portland: 63 (#50 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 51 to Greensboro

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#45. Trenton, NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Trenton in 2014-2018: 115 (#22 most common destination from Trenton)

– Migration from Greensboro to Trenton: 6 (#143 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 109 to Greensboro

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#44. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Deltona in 2014-2018: 116 (#44 most common destination from Deltona)

– Migration from Greensboro to Deltona: 44 (#70 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 72 to Greensboro

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#43. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from El Paso in 2014-2018: 120 (#67 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Greensboro to El Paso: 64 (#48 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 56 to Greensboro

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Detroit in 2014-2018: 124 (#105 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Greensboro to Detroit: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 124 to Greensboro

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Albany in 2014-2018: 133 (#53 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from Greensboro to Albany: 6 (#143 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 127 to Greensboro

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 137 (#39 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Migration from Greensboro to Grand Rapids: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 137 to Greensboro

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 141 (#38 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Migration from Greensboro to Syracuse: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 141 to Greensboro

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Orlando in 2014-2018: 142 (#100 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Greensboro to Orlando: 59 (#54 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 83 to Greensboro

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Richmond in 2014-2018: 144 (#59 most common destination from Richmond)

– Migration from Greensboro to Richmond: 394 (#12 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 250 to Richmond

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 145 (#76 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Greensboro to Indianapolis: 281 (#21 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 136 to Indianapolis

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Boston in 2014-2018: 156 (#106 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Greensboro to Boston: 37 (#81 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 119 to Greensboro

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Greenville in 2014-2018: 161 (#33 most common destination from Greenville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 57 (#56 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 104 to Greensboro

Canva

#33. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 172 (#67 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from Greensboro to Cincinnati: 22 (#103 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 150 to Greensboro

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Miami in 2014-2018: 174 (#126 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Greensboro to Miami: 261 (#22 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 87 to Miami

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Columbus in 2014-2018: 183 (#61 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Greensboro to Columbus: 156 (#30 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 27 to Greensboro

Canva

#30. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 197 (#48 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Migration from Greensboro to Cleveland: 41 (#74 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 156 to Greensboro

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 199 (#9 most common destination from Blacksburg)

– Migration from Greensboro to Blacksburg: 28 (#93 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 171 to Greensboro

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#28. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Hartford in 2014-2018: 202 (#40 most common destination from Hartford)

– Migration from Greensboro to Hartford: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 202 to Greensboro

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 229 (#9 most common destination from Lynchburg)

– Migration from Greensboro to Lynchburg: 15 (#118 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 214 to Greensboro

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 232 (#137 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Greensboro to Los Angeles: 119 (#32 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 113 to Greensboro

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#25. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Asheville in 2014-2018: 240 (#16 most common destination from Asheville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Asheville: 372 (#15 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 132 to Asheville

Pixabay

#24. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Columbia in 2014-2018: 242 (#9 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from Greensboro to Columbia: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 242 to Greensboro

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 246 (#20 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Jacksonville: 62 (#51 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 184 to Greensboro

SD Dirk // Flickr

#22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from San Diego in 2014-2018: 255 (#89 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Greensboro to San Diego: 101 (#37 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 154 to Greensboro

skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Houston in 2014-2018: 263 (#97 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Greensboro to Houston: 51 (#64 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 212 to Greensboro

DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 267 (#79 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Greensboro to Phoenix: 392 (#13 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 125 to Phoenix

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Chicago in 2014-2018: 292 (#134 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Greensboro to Chicago: 238 (#24 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 54 to Greensboro

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Hickory in 2014-2018: 300 (#7 most common destination from Hickory)

– Migration from Greensboro to Hickory: 390 (#14 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 90 to Hickory

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 325 (#56 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Greensboro to Minneapolis: 203 (#26 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 122 to Greensboro

Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 339 (#53 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Greensboro to Baltimore: 73 (#41 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 266 to Greensboro

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 339 (#85 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Greensboro to Philadelphia: 170 (#29 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 169 to Greensboro

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 348 (#51 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Greensboro to Virginia Beach: 190 (#27 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 158 to Greensboro

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Tampa in 2014-2018: 355 (#64 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Greensboro to Tampa: 176 (#28 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 179 to Greensboro

David Wilson // Wikicommon

#12. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 392 (#4 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Migration from Greensboro to Rocky Mount: 37 (#81 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 355 to Greensboro

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 441 (#87 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Greensboro to Atlanta: 742 (#6 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 301 to Atlanta

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#10. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Greenville in 2014-2018: 484 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 164 to Greensboro

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 501 (#14 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Greensboro to Fayetteville: 370 (#16 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 131 to Greensboro

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#8. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 501 (#5 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Migration from Greensboro to Wilmington: 620 (#8 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 119 to Wilmington

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Washington in 2014-2018: 919 (#55 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Greensboro to Washington: 554 (#9 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 365 to Greensboro

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from New York in 2014-2018: 1,290 (#75 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Greensboro to New York: 720 (#7 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 570 to Greensboro

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Greensboro to Raleigh: 2,147 (#3 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 628 to Raleigh

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#4. Burlington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Burlington in 2014-2018: 1,521 (#1 most common destination from Burlington)

– Migration from Greensboro to Burlington: 1,490 (#4 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 31 to Greensboro

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#3. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Durham in 2014-2018: 2,073 (#2 most common destination from Durham)

– Migration from Greensboro to Durham: 1,470 (#5 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 603 to Greensboro

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 3,234 (#4 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Greensboro to Charlotte: 3,495 (#2 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 261 to Charlotte

tweber1// Wikimedia

#1. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro from Winston in 2014-2018: 5,794 (#1 most common destination from Winston)

– Migration from Greensboro to Winston: 5,916 (#1 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 122 to Winston