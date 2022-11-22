HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The WBTV meteorologist killed in the helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon off Interstate 77 in Charlotte has strong ties to the Piedmont Triad and to FOX8.

Jason Myers interned under FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton while he was in college at N.C. State University. Myers went to high school in Davidson County, and his father pastored a church in High Point.

While the investigation into what caused the crash is still in its beginning stages, people across the state are remembering Myers. That includes his former colleague, Eric Thomas. Thomas was WBTV’s chief meteorologist when Myers was hired.

Thomas said Myers was one of the most genuine people he knew, and he cared so much about those around him, including his wife and four children. Thomas visited the family Tuesday afternoon and shared lots of hugs and tears with them. He said this is a loss not only for WBTV and the Charlotte community but for the whole world.

“He led by example,” Thomas said. “He never beat his chest over anything. He was humble. Just full of humility.

Thomas mentored Myers when he first moved to Charlotte and started his job as a meteorologist at WBTV.

“I knew I was going to be retiring soon, and I knew that WBTV was going to be in the right hands with Jason both in terms of being a professional meteorologist and a man of the community,” he said.

Thomas got the call from management Tuesday afternoon that his friend and former colleague was one of two people who died when the station’s helicopter Sky3 crashed off I-77.

“It’s been really, really tough,” he said. “It’s nothing short of devastating.”

Devastating for the Charlotte Community and to those living in the Piedmont Triad.

“He was just a ray of sunshine every single day that you were in the same room with him,” Thomas said.

That’s how Thomas hopes everyone will remember Myers: full of light and always willing to help others.

“He approached his work obviously as a professional meteorologist, but you could feel that he believed he was a true servant,” he said.

Thomas said if there’s one silver lining to this tragedy, it’s that Myers’ family will receive so much support from the community to help them get through this loss.

He also said Chip Tayag, the other victim in the crash, was a trusted pilot at WBTV, and everyone loved flying with him.