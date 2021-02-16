Mental Health Association of the Triad helps officers deal with aftermath of traumatic situations

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It has been less than two weeks since the standoff that led to three High Point Tactical Team being officers shot in a neighborhood on West English Road.

As those officers heal from their physical injuries, they’ll also be required to begin the process of mending the mental ones.

On Feb. 4 and 5, a roughly 11-hours-long standoff between High Point police and a suspect took place. It resulted in three High Point officers shot and injured. The suspect, Josue Drumond-Cruz, was killed by police gunfire.

It was an outcome that no one wished for.

“You do analyze every little step that you went through and how you could have prevented pulling the trigger if you did or stopping the other person from pulling the trigger and ending their life,” said Lt. Matt Truitt, of HPPD.

These kinds of situations way heavily on those involved.

“You’re making a life and death situation in three seconds,” said Dr. Kim Soban, with the Mental Health Association of the Triad. “You go home and it’s like, all of a sudden, here it is. All this comes back, and this is now what I have to deal with.”

That’s why about six months ago, HPD partnered with the Mental Health Association of the Triad to not only heal officers externally but internally too.

So on the day of the most recent standoff, HPPD quickly reached out to MHA.

“They contacted me about 6 o’clock that morning just to give me an update about what had happened because we kind of figured that they would be referring some of the officer here,” Soban said.

All of those officers who were either struck by a bullet or pulled the trigger are required to come here.

“I was with High Point PD for 15 years back in the early 80s,” Soban said.

Soban changed career paths more than 20 years ago. Her experience behind the badge gives officers a sense of ease.

“Somebody needs to validate for him, what you’re feeling and what you’re thinking is normal in an abnormal situation,” Soban said.

Soban said it’s common for first responders to come to her reassessing their role in high-stakes situations.

“As strong as we project ourselves to be, there’s a lot of second-guessing, a lot of guilt, a lot of ‘what if I would’ve done this’ or ‘maybe if I would’ve done this, maybe it would’ve turned out different,’” Soban said. “When the truth of it is, it may not have turned out different at all.”

Soban said back when she was in the force, mental health wasn’t something that was focused on for first responders.

She’s worked with HPPD to identify the signs of extreme stress or mental illness.

“There’s more of a push now to make sure that officers are mentally fit because there are so many stressors of the job and the job is very different today than it was two years ago,” Truitt said.

Truitt saying they’ve learned over the years that to be back on duty in the form of your best self, it takes a holistic approach.

“In the end, not only are we here to help as an agency and coworker and friends, it’s going to be required of you,” Truitt said.

Those officers who were injured during the standoff have not returned to work just yet as the investigation continues.

MHA is also working with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in the same capacity.