Men’s Health Month is June, and that means it’s important to talk to your physician about prostate health

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — June is Men’s Health Month and on House Calls we spoke with Doctor Timothy Collins about prostate cancer and the importance of regular cancer screenings.

If found at an early stage, prostate cancer can be treated and cured. Many people believe that prostate cancer is a slow growing cancer, but it can be aggressive. That’s why talking with your primary care physician and getting regular screenings is vital to catching this early.

After 50, regular prostate screenings are likely a must. However, some groups such as African Americans are considered higher risk, and it’s recommended that they begin regular screenings earlier, around 40 or 45, based on their physicians recommendations.

New treatments for prostate cancer are being developed all the time.

So this Men’s Health Month, do the responsible thing and talk to your primary care physician about your prostate health.