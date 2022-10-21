HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect after an 82-year-old Home Depot employee was forcefully shoved to the ground during a larceny.

This happened at the Home Depot on Hampton Pointe in Hillsborough on Tuesday.

The suspect who police called “a menace to society,” left the store in a white, 4-door, Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina temporary tag that was “obscured from witnesses.”

In their online announcement with the surveillance video, the Hillsborough Police Department made their call to action clear.

“We need YOUR help in identifying this guy before somebody else gets hurt.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect with several stolen boxes in his cart at the Hillsborough Home Depot on Tuesday. (Courtesy Hillsborough police)

Anyone with information regarding this larceny or the identity of the suspect in the video is asked to contact Investigator Jones at 919-296-9562 or by emailing: andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov.