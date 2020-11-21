Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties, 3 linked Marines unit based in NC, prosecutors say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say four men with connections to white supremacists are accused of illegally making firearms and two of them discussed shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that the men have been charged in a superseding indictment with conspiring to make, transport and sell firearms and then hide the sales from the federal government.

The indictment also says two of the men indicted discussed on social media shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Boise, Idaho, in August.

Authorities say one of the four men is currently a Marine and two are former Marines.

Paul James Kryscuk, 35, Jordan Duncan, 26, Liam Collins, 21 and Justin Wade Hermanson, 21, were charged in a superseding indictment in the Eastern District of North Carolina, the news release said.

Duncan and Collins are former Marines who were previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

According to the indictment, Hermanson, a North Carolina native, is currently a U.S. Marine and is in the same unit that Collins was assigned to most recently.

Before their arrests, Duncan and Collins recently moved from Texas and North Carolina to Boise so they could be near Kryscuk, the release said.

The release went on to say “Collins and Kryscuk met through (a) forum and expanded their group using an encrypted messaging application as an alternate means of communication outside of the forum.”

The pair later recruited Duncan and Hermanson, according to officials.

To read the full indictment, click here.