Memorial ride held for Cannon Hinnant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people came together in the Triad to show support for Cannon Hinnant’s family.

Police say Cannon was riding his bike outside his home in Wilson earlier this month when his neighbor Darius Sessoms shot and killed him.

On Sunday, Guardians of the Children Winston-Salem held a memorial ride and fundraiser for Cannon’s family.

The ride started at the Harley Davidson on Market Street at 12:15 p.m.

Organizers tell FOX8 that 245 bikers participated in the ride and nearly 400 people attended the events.

Cannon’s mother says she appreciates the support.