Memorial Day gives Greensboro businesses a boost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Restaurants packed, lakes busy and parks were full of people on Memorial Day.

Local businesses prepared for the holiday rush like at Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop in Greensboro. Employees got a workout as customers kept showing up.

“It’s been awesome, people have really supported us,” said Cullen Capehart, the shift manager for Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop. “On Memorial Day a lot of people just want to come out and have fun.”

People also wanted a great meal with family. Crews at Scrambled Southern Diner were scrambling to keep up with the number of customers.

“A whole year later to have this many people coming in is really awesome,” said Daniel Powers, the assistant manager of Scrambled.

Powers told FOX8 the Memorial Day crowd is a big boost and keeps employees paid.

“It’s hard work paying off,” he said. “I was here all throughout the pandemic making sure the business was staying afloat with to go.”

Powers is thankful people spent their Memorial Day dining out since Scrambled is closed on Tuesdays.

“People happy, people smiling, people enjoying themselves especially after the year that we’ve had,” Powers said. “I think everybody’s ready to relax, ready to cut loose a little bit.”