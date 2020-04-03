Members of Winston-Salem Symphony play ‘Rainbow Over Winston’ to honor unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Members of the Winston-Salem Symphony got together last Friday to perform "Rainbow Over Winston."

The reworked version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" was arranged by Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Tim Redmond.

It features Winston-Salem Symphony musicians Bob Campbell, Ron Ruskin and Emily Grissing.

The symphony members dedicated the song to the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With our gratitude to the staffs of Wake Forest Baptist HealthNovant Health, the first responders of the City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and all other heroes home and about, we wish you health, and we look forward to seeing you on the other side of this crisis."

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

