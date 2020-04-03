Members of Winston-Salem Symphony play ‘Rainbow Over Winston’ to honor unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Members of the Winston-Salem Symphony got together last Friday to perform "Rainbow Over Winston."

The reworked version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" was arranged by Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Tim Redmond.

It features Winston-Salem Symphony musicians Bob Campbell, Ron Ruskin and Emily Grissing.

The symphony members dedicated the song to the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With our gratitude to the staffs of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health, the first responders of the City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and all other heroes home and about, we wish you health, and we look forward to seeing you on the other side of this crisis."