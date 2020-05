MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A local singer who reached international acclaim has died, according to Downtown Mount Airy.

“Rest In Peace, Melva Houston,” the page wrote on Faceboook. “What a beautiful person. Thank you for bringing so much JOY, love, and music to our community. We are all blessed because of you.”

Houston, the internationally-known jazz, blues and gospel singer, called Mount Airy home for 35 years.

She was a native of Memphis, Tennessee.

Houston was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.