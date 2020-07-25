Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch prepared by White House chefs

WASHINGTON — First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit last week to a fire department in Washington D.C.

She delivered boxed lunches made by chefs at the White House.

During her visit, the First Lady met with DC Metropolitan Police Department officers as well.

She handed out the boxed lunches, reusable face masks, hand sanitizer and Be Best tote bags.

The White House said the First Lady spent her visit talking about daily life at work with the firefighters and discussed how they have handed working throughout the pandemic.

Thank you @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members for a great conversation at Engine Company 9 fire station. Your work is essential to keeping our citizens & youth safe, & proof that we must work together to build stronger connections between first responders & communities. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/aKXdmPyjdJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 18, 2020