Mega Millions ticket sold in NC wins $2 million prize

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Brunswick County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland.

The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize.

The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn.

Six other tickets sold in North Carolina won big prizes, including one $20,000 prize for a ticket purchased in Smithfield and five $10,000 prizes with tickets purchased in Elizabeth City, Greenville, Hickory, Hildebran, and Kernersville.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

After a record run of 37 draws, the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was won Friday night.

The estimated $1.05 billion annuity jackpot went to a ticket holder in Michigan. Tuesday’s jackpot resets to $20 million as an annuity prize, or $14.7 million cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.