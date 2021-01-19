Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach historic highs, totaling $1.6 billion

Where I can get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.   

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians who try their luck on Powerball and Mega Millions this week will be playing for some of the largest jackpots in history, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The estimated annuity jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing stands at $865 million. It ranks as the:

  • 2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
  • 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated cash value for the jackpot is $638.8 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated annuity jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing stands at $730 million. It ranks as the:

  • 4th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
  • 6th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated cash value for the jackpot is $546 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

“This is the very first time in the history of the games that both jackpots exceeded $700 million at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember to play smart. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

