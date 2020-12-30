Mega Millions, Powerball finish year with 2nd highest jackpots

COLUMBIA, SC (WFLA) – What better way to end the train wreck of a year that 2020 has been than to win a whopping lottery jackpot?
The last drawings of the year for both Mega Millions and Powerball have grown into the hundreds of millions.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing was $376 million, but nobody matched all the needed numbers.
The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is slight less at $363 million.
Those jackpots are the second highest of the year for each lottery pool.
The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls over to January 1st, where the estimated jackpot stands at $401 million, as of Wednesday.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 303 million. The Powerball odds are one in 293 million.
