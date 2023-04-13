RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot reached $476 million for Friday night’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking home the $476 million jackpot as an annuity or $256 million in cash.

If North Carolina does get a jackpot winner on Friday, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have already been won this year, all in the month of January. That marks the first time in the game’s history that four jackpots were won in a single month.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.