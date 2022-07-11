RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $440 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The $440 million prize is the highest the Mega Millions jackpot has reached in more than a year.

The last time the jackpot got this high was on May 21, 2021, when a winning group in Pennsylvania took home a $516 million jackpot.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking the $440 million as an annuity or $247.8 million in cash.

“It has been quite a while since we saw a Mega Millions jackpot this high,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.