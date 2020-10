Willie is our Pet of the Week!

He’s a 7-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. Has has heart worms, but they are treatable. He loves being around people and other dogs. Because of his energy, he would do best in a home with older kid and a family that can get him outside to play and go on walks.

For more information, contact the Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3401.