Meet Tyson, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Tyson is our Pet of the Week!

Tyson is a handsome 64-pound, 4-year-old male American pit bull terrier mix. He came to Guilford County Animal Services as a stray, so we do not have any background information on him. He is a sweet, very wiggly boy who loves scratches. He is a well-behaved boy who already knows sit and is eager to learn more!

He may thrive best in a home where he is the only dog and can get all the snuggles for himself. He is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, and he cannot transmit it to other animals. He is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

If you are interested in meeting any of the Guilford County Animal Shelter’s pets, please call (336) 641-3401 to set up an appointment.